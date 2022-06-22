Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna To Star In Salman Khan's No Entry 2?

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is a much-loved star in India, his films are considered blockbusters in terms of their box office collection and otherwise. No Entry is one such film by Salman Khan that was loved by fans and people still enjoy watching it. Recently, the makers of the film announced a sequel to No Entry. This time the second edition of Salman Khan's comedy-drama will feature Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.

As per reports of Bollywood Life, No Entry 2 is touted to be titled 'No Entry Mein Entry' and the film will see not 1 or 2 but 10 leading ladies. As per reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is currently one of the top South Indian actresses is also one of the leading lady being considered for a role in Salman Khan's No Entry 2.

The publication also cited their sources and revealed that big names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are being considered to be a part of No Entry 2. The film is supposed to feature almost 10 female leads across generations and these South Indian women are in the race to bag some pivotal roles in Salman Khan-starrer.

Let us tell you that all these considerations are not confirmed yet but these actresses are definitely among the front runners to be roped in the movie. The casting is considered to give No Entry 2 a pan-Indian film appeal.

Let us also inform you that as per an ETimes report, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly, who were a part of the original film, may not be a part of the sequel. The team is currently working out to confirm the ladies of the film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will start shooting for the sequel of the movie after completing his Tiger 3. 'No Entry Mein Entry' will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and is all set to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022.

Talking about the film, director Anees Bazmee told PTI, "The scripting of 'No Entry 2' is complete and I've narrated it to Salman, who loved the film. It's a nicely written and extremely funny film. It'll be a big franchise. I know the audience is waiting to see what happens in part two."