Samantha Ruth Prabhu Quits 'Citadel' Due To Health Issues? Here's What We Know

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu made her fans worried after she revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actress is currently taking a short break to focus on her health and will reportedly start working on her future projects soon. Samantha was going to star in Prime Video's web series 'Citadel' but after not seeing her in the promo, fans started wondering if Samantha has dropped out of the show.

The show will be directed by Raj & DK and will also star Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Samantha will start working on the show in January 2023 and is very much part of the show.

Announcing the beginning of the filming, Prime Video wrote, "New spy in town! @varundvn starts filming the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe in January 2023. We can’t wait to see him in this new avatar!"

The American version of Citadel will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and she has already finished shooting for the show. The plot of Citadel has been kept under wrap as of now.

Earlier, there were reports which stated that Samantha has been hospitalised due to myositis. However, her spokesperson said that there is no truth to these reports and called the reports baseless. “There’s absolutely no truth in Samantha being hospitalised. These are baseless reports. She is healthy and fine at home,” Samantha's spokesperson said.

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and talked about her struggles in dealing with this disease.

She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she added.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in an action thriller film 'Yashoda'. She will be seen in Shaakuntalam as well.