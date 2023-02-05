Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Sun-Kissed Pic On Instagram, Fans Ask 'What's The Procedure To Marry You?'

  • News
On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a sun-kissed picture on Instagram, beaming with joy. Reacting to the beautiful picture, a fan asked her 'the procedure to marry her'.

By Sukanya Saha
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 10:50 AM IST
Minute Read
Image credit: samantharuthprabhuoffl/ Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans with a happy sun-kissed picture on Sunday on Instagram. In the image, the actress was seen beaming with joy. As her morning radiance was evident in the photo, fans rushed to the comments section to leave cute messages below the post.

The photo shows Samantha dressed in all white for the day, donning a white jacket and a T-shirt. Her hair was down and her eyes closed, giving the impression she was seated in a vehicle. However, the background of the photograph is not clear. She added the song Chasing Stars by Sofi Tukker to the post.

Here's her post:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She captioned the image as "Find the light." Influencer Meenakshi Pamnani commented, "The light is inside you. You are sparkling star," while food blogger Aashritha Daggubati dropped sparkling emoji.

Reacting to the post, one of Samantha's fans wrote, "Really missed these posts…finally 2023 has brought smile everywhere," while another commented, "Sun is kissing the moon here." A third remarked, "You don't need light…You are a shine," And a fourth added, "I just watch your movie, Yashoda! wow what a movie..what an amazing work you have done in this movie..really appreciable."

"Waking up from the sleep, the first thing that I saw is you", wrote a fifth. However, what caught everyone's attention was when an admirer asked her, "What is the procedure to marry you?"

Several other fans dropped heart emojis below her post.

On the work front, Samantha has a new film, Shaakuntalam, set to release in theatres on February 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The movie, which is based on Kalidasa's renowned Sanskrit play Abhigyanam Shakuntalam, is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Gunasekhar.

In addition, she will star in the upcoming romantic drama Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which is scheduled to release this year. She will also begin filming for the Indian version of the Citadel series, alongside Varun Dhawan.

