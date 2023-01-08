Samantha Ruth Prabhu On How She Prepared For Her Role In 'Shaakuntalam': 'Toughest Part Was...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' which will hit the theatres on February 17. To prepare for her role, Samantha had to go through training to maintain posture and grace while doing the scene. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her training session.

Samantha wrote, "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it!" She added, "Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Shaakuntalam was earlier scheduled to release in November 2022 but was postponed to February 2023. The movie is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta.

Samantha revealed her first look as Shaakuntalam in February 2022. Sharing the first poster, she wrote, "Presenting...Nature’s beloved...the Ethereal and Demure... “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Shaakuntalam will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty.

A few months ago, Samantha announced that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She wrote, "I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actress took a break to focus on her health and is now back on set to start working on her upcoming projects.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, along with Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

She will soon start working on her working 'Citadel', which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Samantha will be seen in the romantic film Kushi, along with Vijay Deverakonda.