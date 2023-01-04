Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT Quitting ‘Citadel’ , Rubbishes Reports As 'False'

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently dancing at the peak of her career by delivering blockbuster charts on her account repeatedly. Bagging up projects in a pipeline with innovative roles, the star is at the top of her career.

Recently, several reports claimed the actor's exit from her upcoming project 'Citadel', after which Samantha Ruth Prabhu's publicist has now issued a statement stating the reports to be false and 'is rubbish.' Samantha's team also announced that she will soon start the shooting of 'Citadel' and is in no mood to quit the upcoming venture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's publicist stated, "Anything and everything is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January."

'Citadel' is an upcoming web series that is an Indian installment of the spy series of the same name. Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series will soon be launched on Prime Video. Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the web series will also mark the OTT debut of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines last year for the success of her film 'Yashoda', where the actress also shared the news of her diagnosis with an autoimmune condition Myositis. Sharing a picture on her Instagram, Samantha was seen sitting on a couch with an IV drip that was connected to her wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Posting the image, Samantha wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

She concluded the caption and further wrote, "I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

Talking about her workfront, Samantha was last seen in Haresh Narayan's 'Yashoda.' She will next be seen in Gunasekhar's 'Shaakuntalam' which will soon hit the theatres on February 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunaa Teamworks (@gunaa_teamworks)

The film will revolve around the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama titled, 'Khushi' alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will be released in 2023.