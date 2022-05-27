New Delhi Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a huge fan following and is loved by many because of her spectacular acting, beauty and charm. She keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life and gives a glimpse into her life through social media. The actress also has two pets Sasha and Hash and she shares the pictures on Instagram as well. Now, she has taken a break from her workout session and shared an adorable picture with her pet.

Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "Early rising and loving. Missed this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha was recently in Kashmir to shoot for the film Kushi and shared many pictures from Kashmir on social media. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda and will release on Christmas this year. Sharing the poster of Kushi, Samantha wrote, "This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam". Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Apart from Kushi, Samantha will star in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John, which is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Samantha will collaborate with Raj and DK for Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She appeared in Pushpa: The Rise for the song Oo Antava, which took the internet by storm and went viral on social media. The movie also starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. She was praised for her powerful performance in The Family Man Season 2, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and Oh Baby to name a few.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav