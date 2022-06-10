New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Whenever Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a picture, it enthralls her fans to the core. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by fans. Since the Pushpa actress is an active social media user, she often shares posts on her social media account, giving fans all the treats they need. Her fashion sense and style statement is something to look out for. The actress not only is blessed with her acting skills but with her beauty as well.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha dropped a picture and oh boy! the actress gave beauty goals with her gorgeous post. In the photo, she has kept her hair open and has gone with a light yet bright makeup.

The actress ditched the caption section and dropped a black heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

A few days back, Samantha grabbed eyeballs for her impeccable fashion sense. The actress who starred in Amazon Prime series Family Man 2, was seen in Mumbai, heading to board her flight.

Samantha always made sure that comfort comes first. Therefore, her airport look consisted of a pair of casual striped pants with a nud* tank top and a jacket. The actress rolled up the sleeves to give it a more casual look.

Meanwhile, talking about Samantha's work front, the actress's item song from Puspha: The Rise turned out to be a massive hit. The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress will be seen in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.

Recently, Samantha shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, due to which several rumours surfaced online that the two have teamed up for their next project.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen