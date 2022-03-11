New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a beauty without any doubt. And oh boy! She looked like a dream in Critics Choice Film Awards. The actress attend the award shows and was seen wearing a dark green gown, which stole the show. Samantha Ruth Prabhu look absolutely gorgeous as she walked down the red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a set of pictures wearing a spaghetti-strapped green and black gown. The gown had a plunging neckline. The Pushpa fame clearly knows how to turn heads with her impeccable fashion sense. The dress was from the shelves of ace designer duo Gauri and Nainika's fashion label. The label is famous for giving details such as long trails for giving queen-like vibes. Stars even called Samantha's ensemble one of her 'most favourite looks.'

Take a look at Samantha’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha's gown had barely-three spaghetti and had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her frame. The gown was an ankle-length hem. As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans couldn’t keep calm and spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Apart from fans, other industry celebs also commented on the post. While Raashi Khanna commented on 'Beauty' and dropped a green heart emoji, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon appear in a project titled Arrangements Of Love, helmed by Philip John. Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced separation in a joint statement. Samantha dropped her surname Akkineni on social media last year, after which several speculations about the couple's rift started surfacing online.

While talking about Samantha's work front, then the actress will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress recently shared the first look from the film. The actress has featured in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and Oh Baby to name a few.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen