Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Ray Of Sunshine In This BTS Video From A Photoshoot | Watch

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently featured in a photoshoot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The actor was seen in a bright yellow-colored gown and kept her hair open in soft waves.

Taking to his social media account, Dabboo Ratnani shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot. In the video posted on Instagram, a happy Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen jumping on the trampoline with a wide smiles.

Several social media users took to Dabboo Ratnani’s Instagram post to react to the video. One user wrote, “Yaar sach me dil le gayi.” Another comment read, “She is a pure soul.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in her pan-India Telugu mythological drama film Shaakuntalam. The film is slated to be released in theaters on Febraury 17, 2023.

Samantha will also be seen in Russo Brother’s Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. On Wednesday, the makers revealed her first look from the highly anticipated series and welcomed her onboard.

“When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu said in a press statement.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him,” she added.

The international version of Citadel helmed by Russo Brothers will feature Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The indian version will be helmed by director duo Raj and DK.