Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hospitalised Due To Myositis? Her Spokesperson Reacts To Reports

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The reports of her being hospitalised worried her fans. However, her spokesperson said that there is no truth to these reports and called the reports baseless.

“There’s absolutely no truth in Samantha being hospitalised. These are baseless reports. She is healthy and fine at home,” Samantha's spokesperson said.

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and talked about her struggles in dealing with this disease.

She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she added.

Samantha was last seen in an action thriller film 'Yashoda'. The actress had to challenge herself and follow a strict fitness regime for the film.

Yashoda also starred Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam. The movie also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta.