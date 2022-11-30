Samantha Ruth Prabhu Heading To South Korea For Myositis Treatment: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to share the news about being diagnosed with Myositis. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s recent diagnosis with Myositis has left her fans worried about her health. Though the actor informed her fans that the rare disorder is not life threatening, Samantha has often opened up about struggling in day-to-day life with Myositis.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to head to South Korea for the advanced treatment of her disorder. “Samantha hopes to become fully fit during her stay in South Korea and intends on returning on the sets of ‘Kushi’, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, soon,” the report in India Glitz read.

However, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor her team have confirmed or denied the news.

In October 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account to share the news about her auto-immune disorder with her fans. In an Instagram post, Samantha wrote about how she finds the courage to deal with her struggles.

“It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her Instagram post.

Along with the long note, the ‘Yashoda’ star also posted a picture of herself in a hospital. “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon,” the post further read.

“I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery… This Too Shall Pass,” Samantha’s post concluded.