Samantha Gives Heartwarming Reaction To 'The Family Man' Co-Star Manoj Bajpayee Asking Her To 'Go Easy On Herself' | See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy preparing for her upcoming web series 'Citadel' for which she had to go through intense training. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with myositis and will recover soon. Her 'The Family Man' co-star Manoj Bajpayee is all praise for her and called Samantha hard-working.

Manoj, who is busy promoting his show 'Gulmohar', said that Samantha is very hard working and she should go easy on herself. He also said, "She is very hardworking. The physical work in Family Man, when I saw her, I felt how much is putting herself in pain."

Samantha reacted to this and said, "I will try sir."

Samantha and Manoj worked together in The Family Man Season 2, which is directed by Raj and DK. In the series, she plays the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission.

She will collaborate with Raj and DK again for the web series 'Citadel'. Welcoming Samantha to the team, directors Raj & DK wrote, "Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome, @Samanthaprabhu2 to the world of Citadel! Now filming."

Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and it is produced by the Russo Brothers. The American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' and the release date of the film has now been postponed. After much delay, Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on April 14, 2023.

Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta. The movie is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

Samantha will also star in the romantic drama 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and the star cast was shooting for the film in Kashmir.