Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Claiming Women Rise 'Just To Fall', 'Getting back up...'

Touted as one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment indusry, Samantha Ruth is also one of the strongest personalisties who never shies away to speak for her rights. The actress, who has been a subject to many trolls, has always managed to shut them with fitting replies.

On Monday, Samantha gave a befitting reply to a troll claiming that women rise "just to fall". Reacting to it, the Shaakuntalam actress said, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."

When another user asked her "how’s life lately? @Samanthaprabhu2", she responded, "Different !!.

A Twitter user posted on her wall, "I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidante. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will always remain @Samanthaprabhu2 ma'am." "Thank you for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers," Samantha replied.

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Shaakuntalam. The makers today announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on February 17, 2023. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Samantha wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D."

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.