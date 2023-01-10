Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives A Savage Reply To Social Media User Saying She ‘Lost Her Charm And Glow’ Due To Myositis | Read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday unveiled the official trailer of her upcoming pan-India film, Shaakuntalam. The actor looked breathtaking in a gorgeous white saree and made heads turn with her effortlessly stunning looks.

Several pictures and videos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look from the event went viral on social media. One user took to his Twitter account and posted images of the ‘Yashoda’ star and wrote how her diagnosis with Myositis has affected her looks.

“Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,” the Twitter user wrote alongside images of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

The south superstar gave a befitting reply to the user on his post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

As soon as Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied to the troll, her fans stormed the comments section of her reply to support their idol. One fan wrote, “Sam these people can talk anything about you. Only you know how hard it is and your no less you are the stronger than ever and you are the women who is inspiring millions of women all over the world💗 We are so happy to see you getting better everyday!! We are with you Sam ❤ly.”

Another tweet read, “You are strong and capable of overcoming this challenge.I believe in you, things will get better with time. You are not alone, I am here to support you and help you through this.Remember,you have been through tough times before and you made it through. You will make it again sam!”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed about her diagnosis with a rare condition, myositis. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor posted a picture of herself in a hospital and wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.”

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post concluded.