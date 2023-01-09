Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Emotional At Trailer Launch Event Of 'Shaakuntalam', Talks About Her 'Struggles'

Samatha Ruth Prabhu got emotional on Monday at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The actress broke down into tears after she talked about the struggles she faced in her life, as evident from the videos that have been doing rounds on social media.

According to Hindustan Times, in her speech, Samantha said, "No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."

"In Indian literature history, the story of Shakuntala is one of the most memorable ones. I feel so lucky that Gunasekhar sir chose me for this character. It is truly my privilege," she further noted. It is pertinent to note that the Yashoda actress has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.

During the promotion of Yashoda, Samantha opened up about the same and stated, "As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight."

The trailer of Samantha's much-awaited movie, Shaakuntalam, released today and it is already garnering praise from fans as well as critics. The actress plays the titular role of Shaakuntalam, alongside Dev Mohan who looks Mohan Babu and Aditi Balan. The trailer appears to be captivating.

Samantha plays the abandoned kid of Vishwamitra and Menaka who falls in love with Dushyant (Dev Mohan), but once she becomes pregnant, he deserts her. The movie revolves around what Shaakuntalam does after that. The trailer also features Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.