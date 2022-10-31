Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Myositis: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other Celebs Wish Speedy Recovery

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu on Saturday revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She also revealed that the doctors are confident she will make a complete recovery very soon. The Yashodha actress further talked about her good and bad days and how she has been affected emotionally and mentally. As soon as Samantha shared the news on social media, she received immense love and support from her fans and celebs from the film industry.

Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note for Samantha wishing her a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come into our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon. Wishing you all the courage and conviction. May the force be with you."

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Speedy recoveries Sam. you’re going to bounce back much stronger !"

Dulquer Salmaan also showed his support for Samantha and wrote, "More power to you Sam ! Like you said, This too shall pass"

Sai Pallavi tweeted, "We’re praying for you! Sending you lots of love. You’ll be back soon and shine brighter than ever."

Jr NTR Commented, "Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength."

On Saturday, Samantha took to social media and announced the news of her health. She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

She added, " I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in an action thriller film 'Yashoda'.