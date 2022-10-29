Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition 'Myositis', Pens A Heartfelt Note | See Here

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu has been away from the limelight recently and there were a lot of speculations about her health issues as well. Now, the actress took to social media and revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She gave an update about her health and said that 'accepting this vulnerability is something that she is still struggling with.'

She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She added, "I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Earlier, there were reports that Samantha is following a strict fitness and lifestyle regime to get into the physicality of her character. "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action,” said a source close to Samantha was quoted saying by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam. The movie also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta.

She will be seen in the action thriller 'Yashoda'. The movie also stars Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.