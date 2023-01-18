Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Herself ‘Not So Delicate', Flaunts Muscles In New Gym Pic | Take A Look

Days after being called ‘weak’ in a viral social media post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has called out trollers by posting a new picture of herself from the gym. On Tuesday, the ‘Yashoda’ star took to her Instagram account to hit out at trollers and call herself ‘not so delicate’.

In a picture shared via her Instagram story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a picture of herself from her workout time at the gym. The ‘Shaauntalam’ star could be seen flaunting her muscles in the picture. Alongside the picture, Samantha wrote, "Not so delicate (smiling face with horns emoji) @junais.shaikh88”, with a hashtag “if I can you can.”

Take a look:

Recently, a user on microblogging site Twitter posted a picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the trailer launch of her upcoming film, ‘Shaakuntalam’ and wrote, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.”

To this, Samantha gave a befitting reply and wrote, ““I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account to share with her fans the news about her diagnosis with a rare neurological disorder, myositis. “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front,” wrote the South superstar alongside a picture of herself from the hospital.

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS,” wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu.