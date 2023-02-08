Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai For THIS Jaw-Dropping Amount: Reports

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy with her pan-India projects including the mythological drama film Shaakuntalam, has reportedly bought an apartment in Mumbai for a jaw-dropping amount. The actor will reportedly be working from her homes in both Hyderabad and Mumbai.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bought an apartment in Mumbai for a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore. Reports added that her new house is a luxurious three-bedroom apartment with a breathtaking view of the sea. Neither Samantha nor her team has confirmed or denied any such reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

It is being speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to move to Mumbai is made owing to her choice of venturing into Bollywood and doing more work in the Hindi film industry. The actor is already working on her Amazon Prime Video’s India version of Citadel with filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Citadel could be one of the most prominent reasons behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to live in Mumbai. The actor is also reportedly keen on signing more Bollywood projects in the future.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in her Telugu mythological drama film Shaakuntalam. The film, which was slated to be released in theaters on February 17, has been postponed to a later date, the makers announced on Tuesday.

An official statement by the makers of Shaakuntalam announcing the postponement of the film read, “The theatrical release of #Shaakuntalam stands postponed. The new release date will be announced soon."

Also starring Dev Mohan in the lead role, Shaakuntalam will be a pan-India release and will hit the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s Khushi. The film’s shooting has been pushed to later dates, the Liger star announced on social media. It is being reported that the shift in Samantha’s films has been done owing to the star’s health.