Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bags First Spot To Become India's 'Most Popular Female Star'

Ormax Stars India Loves study results are out and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has climbed to the top number in the list of India's most popular female stars followed by Alia Bhatt. The Pushpa fame actress gained a lot of popularity in the north cinema after her item song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' was released. Over the period of time, the actress has delivered several super hit films and now she has managed to secure the first position as the most popular female star in India.

As per a report in IANS, 5 Telugu stars, 3 Hindi actors, and 2 Tamil stars have shared the honours. Apart from Samantha and Alia, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the other two Bollywood actresses who have made the list. While Deepika stands in the fifth position, Katrina is in the Seventh number.

The third position in the list is taken by Nayanthara, followed by Kajal Aggarwal at fifth, Keerthy Suresh at sixth, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty at eighth, nine, and ten spots respectively.

Ormax Stars India Loves study consisted of several famous names of the film world as well from across India. With the results out now, it indicates a shift toward people's preference post the pandemic.

Meanwhile, talking about Samantha, then the actress is one of India's biggest actresses today who has captured the entire audience with her charm, uniqueness, and talent. Two of her recent performances, the antagonist Raji in The Family Man 2 and the sensuous number from Pushpa, Oo Antava have been the talk of the town.

Besides being a popular actress, Samantha is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and avid social media influencer. Her mesmerising looks and acting skills have built her a dedicated loyal fan base nationwide over the years.

(With IANS inputs)