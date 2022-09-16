Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana To Unite For Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy? Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a huge fan following all over the country and rules millions of hearts with her stellar performances in films. After her appearance in the web series 'The Family Man', fans want to see Samantha in the Hindi film project as well. According to the latest reports, Samantha will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in a horror comedy film. However, there is no official announcement made by the makers or the actors.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha and Ayushmann will be seen in a horror-comedy film produced by Maddock Films. It has also been reported that Samantha will play the role of a princess and Ayushmann will be seen as a vampire.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She was also seen in a song in the film Pushpa: The Rise.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the action thriller film Yashoda. Also starring Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, Yashoda will soon hit the theatres. Yashoda is directed by Hari - Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Meanwhile, Mani Sharma is the music composer of Yashoda.

Moreover, Yashoda is a 2022 Pan-Indian film which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Samantha recently unveiled the teaser of the film and she will essay the role of a pregnant woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She will also be seen in Shaakuntalam. Moreover, she will star in Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay and Samantha will be paired opposite each other for the first time and shot the movie in Kashmir. The stars revealed their first look from the film recently.

Ayushmann will be seen in An Action Hero, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer. He will also star in Doctor G, along with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah.