New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her first TV appearance after her divorce. She announced divorce from her husband Naga Chaitanya a few days ago. Samantha now is all set to make comeback after tackling her life crisis. She will be making an appearance as a guest on Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Gemini Tv shared the promo of the episode featuring Samantha on Instagram, wherein Jr NTR welcomes the actress. Samantha in the promo can be seen sharing a good laugh with the show's host. The episode of the game show will premiere on October 14 on television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemini TV (@geminitv)

Earlier, Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya also made his first appearance on a promotional event alongside Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for their next venture 'Most Eligible Bachelor'.

Samantha recently shared many quotes and messages on her social media handle after getting backlash from fans for the split. She slammed her trollers and wrote, that this situation or any other cannot break her. She firmly stood for her own decision of divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

It seems both the actors are returning to their normal life schedule for work after their split. For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on October 2nd. The duo got married in 2017 and decided to part ways after 4 years of married life together.

Samantha Ruth and Naga Chaitanya both took their social media to announce their split. They jot down a note for fans and wrote, "Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," and further added, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

