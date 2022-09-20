Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 Times 'The Family Man 2' Actress Inspired Us To Hit The Gym

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most successful and talented actresses in the film industry. Apart from her spectacular performances in the films, Samantha always managed to impress people with her dedication to fitness. The actress shares fitness routines and exercises on social media very often and inspires many to hit the gym right away. Take a look at the times when Samantha gave major fitness goals.

Aerial Yoga

Apart from hitting the gym and doing weight training, Samantha swears by Yoga as well. Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions." For the unversed, Aerial Yoga is a combination of traditional yoga poses, pilates, and dance with the use of a hammock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Weight Lifting

Samantha has posted several videos in which she can be seen lifting weights. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Switch it up. My thursday routine with @brahmin_bull."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Workout Without Equipment

At the start of 2022, Samantha took up the no equipment workout challenge. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN. When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me... I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Cycling

Even the rain can't stop Samantha from achieving her fitness goals. She shared a video in which she can be seen cycling with her friends in rain. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Riding in the rain with the best company."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Tug Of War With Friends

Everything can become a fun activity when you have your friends around you and achieving fitness goals can be fun too. Samantha shared a hilarious yet inspiring video of her doing a tug-war with her friends. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Beautiful, Crazy ,fun , unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties ..Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family ..You will be hurt. You will feel pain."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in the action thriller film Yashoda. The movie also stars Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. It is a Pan-Indian film which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. She will also be seen in Shaakuntalam. Moreover, she will star in Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.