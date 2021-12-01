New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South India actress Samantha Akkineni has once again made headlines after her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya amid rumours of her having affairs. This time she is into controversy because of an old interview clip that has been circulating on the internet.

The interview, dating back to 2017 has surfaced where Samantha can be seen choosing s*x over food when she was asked a question to pick between the two. The interview was given to a magazine called Just For Woman. The video of this interview has been posted on the YouTube channel called 'R Trending Reels'.

In the rapid-fire round of the interview, Samantha was asked to choose between s*x and food. Initially, the actress becomes a little hesitant while responding to the question but later she picked s*x over food. She said she can afford to stay hungry but cannot live without s*x. “s*x. I can go hungry any day,” Samantha can be heard saying.

You can watch the video here:

For those who may not know, Samantha is a superstar in the South Indian film industry. She received wide popularity earlier this year with her role of Raji in the Amazon Prime web series The Family Man 2. In the web series, the actress portrayed the role of a rebel. The series opened the path for her debut in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation via a joint statement on October 2. Ever since then, the actress is being trolled on social media by some of the fans of Chaitanya. Many also claimed that the reason behind the ex-couple's divorce is that Samantha never wanted children and has had abortions. They also claimed that the actress had an extramarital affair.

Responding to the claims Samantha said “People have said that I don’t want a baby, I’m opportunistic, I’ve had an abortion, But divorce is a very painful process. Give me time to get out of this. This is a big blow to me; But I will not break this, this is my promise."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha