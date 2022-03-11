New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor wished her niece, Samaira, on her birthday on Friday in an adorable manner. She shared a lovely and unseen throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor and Samaira on her Instagram profile.

In the caption, she wrote, “Mamma’s baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys…Kind, gentle and beautiful…All of 17. Happy Birthday to our Samaira. Love you so much…#Lolo ki Beti. Sam is 17.”

Karisma Kapoor also took Instagram to wish her daughter on her birthday. She has posted a beautiful picture of Samaira with a cake. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my baby girl. #mamasjaan Thank you for letting me post this pic. #birthdaylove #daughtersarethebest”.

Recently, Kareena also shared a beautiful picture of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, on the occasion of Jeh’s birthday. Taimur and Jeh can be seen playing around in this cute picture. She wrote in the captions, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere…#MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond”.

Kareena Kapoor will be soon seen with Aamir Khan in the movie ‘Laal Singh Chadda’, which is the remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. She shot some parts of the movie during her pregnancy, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on screen. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium in 2020, with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALT Balaji and Zee5’s web series, Mentalhood in 2020. In films, she made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film, Zero.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav