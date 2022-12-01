Sam Bahadur Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Biographical Drama

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahdur' has finally locked a release date. The movie has created curiosity amongst the audience ever since Vicky unveiled his first look as Sam Manekshaw. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

Announcing the release date and sharing the first glimpse of Sam Bahadur, Vicky wrote, "365 days to go...#Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sam Bahar Release Date:

Sam Bahadur will hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Introducing Sanya and Fatima's characters from the film, Vicky wrote, "It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Earlier, Vicky also shared the pictures from Sam Bahadur's table read. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky shared his first look as Sam Bahadur in 2020. He wrote, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, on the work front. Vicky will star in Govinda Mera Naam, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. He will star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film.