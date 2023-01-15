Sam Asghari Leaves Britney Spears At A Resturant After She Had 'Manic Episode': Report

Britney Spears recently had a breakdown at a restaurant in Los Angeles after which her husband Sam Asghari left the place. According to a report in TMZ, people witnessed the incident at Joey in Woodland Hills, California. People told the outlet that the Criminal crooner was "manic" and started speaking gibberish.

According to the sources by TMZ, Spears' husband Sam Asghari was "visibly upset" and "stormed out" of the restaurant without her. Two minutes later, Spears allegedly left the restaurant by herself and had her security pick up the tab. Soon after this alleged incident, the Toxic singer headed to her Instagram handle and responded to the rumours. Britney posted a video in which she could be seen making offensive gestures.

The 41-year-old recently opened up about her nerve damage. She headed to her Instagram account and posted a video in which she could be seen dancing seemingly after a workout. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb."

She further added, "I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it. It was like it was too scary to be here … although my instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here … it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Los Angeles in June 2022. The couple said "I do" in front of about 60 guests (including Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore) in Los Angeles, nearly nine months after announcing their engagement in September 2021.