New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kriti Sanon is raising the mercury level with her scintillating pictures. Recently, the actress dropped a picture in which she was flaunting her wet hair and toned legs. She shared the picture with the caption, that read, "Salsa anyone?" Well, it looks like the actress is not just raising the temperature, she is also looking for a dance partner on Instagram.

Kriti shared two pictures on Instagram, in one of the pictures she was giving a full head to toe pose for the camera. She was donning a multicoloured wrap dress from fashion designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia's brand Nirmooha. Well, if you are wondering that this dress must be of a whopping price, let us tell you that the cost of this dress is just Rs 12,800.

Talking about Kriti's look, she was looking gorgeous in the dewy makeup look and her subtle lipstick upped her fashion game, and we are absolutely in love with it.

As soon as Kriti shared the picture, it went viral. The picture had garnered 1,292,757 likes, at the time of writing this article. Not only we are appreciating her smouldering hot look, but even her fans couldn't resist the heat, and they bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Ohh My Goddd you look so hot."

Another user wrote, "You are very beautiful Kriti."

Well, not just netizens, actor Amitabh Bachchan also dropped a comment on Kriti's picture and wrote, "Wow" and added a heart emoticon with it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Bhediya in which she is starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she will be seen in Bachchan Pandey in which she will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma