Salman Khan's ‘Tiger 3’ To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, 5 Most-Anticipated Bollywood Films Releasing In 2023

With the passing of 2022, the entertainment industry saw a largely dominated era of South-Indian releases which gained heaps of praise from the audience and critics across the globe.

From the release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara', the entertainment market was largely dominated by these two films which roared at the box office. However, with many promising hits in 2023, the Bollywood family is ready to bang the box office with the Khans and Kapoors to rule the entertainment world again.

Let's take a look at some of the most anticipated films of 2023 in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawaan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to slay the screen after four years with two of the biggest releases of his career. The actor will be soon seen in Siddharth Anand's action film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is already brewing controversy with its song release and is set to slate the big screen on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan's other release starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, 'Jawaan' will be released in 2023, where the first look of the film is out and already creating buzz. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee, the film is an intense action-drama making all the buzz in 2023.

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan is back with two hot shots action series, where the actor will be seen in a new avatar in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' With a massive cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu, the film will also mark the debut of Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill in the Bollywood world.

The 'Tiger' world will be back in 2023, where Avinash and Zoya will be ruling the box office AKA Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The 'Tiger' series is one of the most anticipated action series of the Yash Raj world, where Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will soon slay the screen with the release of 'Tiger 3' on Diwali 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The blockbuster pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be back with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where the extended cast includes Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Witnessing the magic of Karan Johar on screen after seven years, and the pairing of 'Gully Boy' after three years, the audience is highly excited about the release of this romantic comedy.

Tu Jhoothi Mei Makkar

A first-time Jodi seen on screen, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen together on March 8 in Luv Ranjan's comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Mei Makkar.' Getting some of the leaked photos from the shoot of the film and now the release of the title, Luv Ranjan is back with a classic romantic comedy that is already creating tons of buzz.

Kuttey

A multi-starrer gangster action film is all set for its theatrical release. Happen to have the top celebrated stars of the industry including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj, the film is helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and will be released on January 13 revolving around greedy characters ready to rob a van full of money.