Salman Khan's throwback picture will surely remind you of that 'O O Jane Jana' song look from the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, see pic.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma blessed the feed of the netizens as she shared a throwback picture from her wedding. In the picture, Arpita was looking beautiful as ever as she was decked up in her wedding attire. On the other hand, Salman Khan did the bare minimum for his look, and he was seen just in a towel.

This picture surely reminded us of that 'O O Jane Jana' song look from the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. Well, the picture is a treat to the eyes. Arpita shared the photo with the caption that read, "Fond memories.”

The TV host and director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur also dropped a comment on the picture. She wrote, "I remember this morning so well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

Arpita and Salman were looking adorable in the picture as they were seen happily posing for the camera. Talking about Arpita's wedding, she tied the knot with actor Aayush Sharma in the year 2014. Their wedding was a big fat Indian wedding and many celebrities from the film fraternity attended it. The wedding took place at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Arpita and Aayush are a lovely couple and they keep painting the town red with their adorable pictures. They are parents to a son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

On the work front, Salman has several films in his kitty including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is slated to be out on Eid. Radhe is being helmed by Prabhudheva and the film stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Megha Akash, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. There are several reports doing rounds that say the Kick actor will do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

Salman was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and was bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma