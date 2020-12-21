New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan and his groovy steps is just something unmissable and a throwback video of Bhaijaan shaking a leg on the dance floor with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail is doing rounds on the internet and netizens are all for it. The video is from last year's Christmas party when the family was enjoying to the fullest in the celebration. In the video, Sohail is seen wearing a Santa's hat and is looking like a perfect Desi Santa, whereas Salman and Arbaaz are dancing like no one is watching.

In the viral video, Salman is wearing a black and grey T-shirt and he donned it with dark denim pants. He is enjoying at his best at the fun gala party and is grooving to an English track.

Last year, Salman shared the video with the caption 'Merry Xmas to all....’ Many celebrities attended his party and among those were Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Not only these celebs joined the party but also Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya also attended the Christmas festivities.

Earlier, Salman was seen celebrating his bodyguard's birthday and the video was seen doing rounds on the internet.

Talking about work, Salman is currently shooting for the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. He also released the first look from his upcoming film Antim. The film stars Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role. In the first look, Salman is seen in the Sikh look and was receiving much praises from the fans. The Kick actor will soon be seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the film, he will be starred opposite Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

