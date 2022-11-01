Salman Khan's Security Upgraded To Y+ Post Death Threats; Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher Get X-Category Cover

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been beefed up by Maharashtra Police after the actor received a threat earlier. He has been provided with upgraded Y+ security now, which means four armed guards in different shifts will protect him. The actor earlier faced threats to life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, purportedly behind the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala.

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday informed that apart from Salman Khan, securities of Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been upgraded. Akshay Kumar will now be given X-category security, which means he will have three security officers in shifts protecting him. Anupam Kher has also been given the same level of security. The report states that the cost of the protection will be borne by the celebs.

The news came after Salman Khan had met with the Mumbai Police commissioner after receiving death threat letters. The actor and his father earlier this year were sent a threat letter. In the letter threatened to do a ‘Moosewala’ to Salman and Salim, a reference to the singer, who was murdered in Punjab earlier this year. Following this, the Mumbai Police arrested multiple gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, many of whom confessed to targeting Salman. Meanwhile, Salman was recently granted a weapon licence in this regard.

Reportedly, Anupam Kher has been given upgraded security after receiving threats following the release of his film The Kashmir Files while Akshay was granted security based on social media threats over his nationality.

Also, earlier Kangana Ranaut was also provided with Y+ security after she alleged that her life is in danger. Kangana was first ever Bollywood celeb who was provided with Y category security and that too by the central government.