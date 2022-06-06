New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Salman Khan on June 5 received a threat letter days after the death of the singer Sidhu Moosewala. After that, an FIR was filed against an unknown person by the Bandra Police and an investigation regarding the same was initiated. The letter was addressed to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Now, in this situation, the security for Salman Khan has been strengthened by the Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs.

According to the news agency ANI, the security for Salman has been strengthened on Monday after the actor and Salim Khan received the threat letter on Sunday. Earlier, a crime branch team was seen leaving from Salman's residence Galaxy Apartments.

As per many media reports, the letter was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade. It read, 'tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala). Salim Khan's security staff found the letter on a bench on Sunday morning. "Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," TOI quoted a police official as saying.

Salim Khan found the letter at around 7:30 AM to 8:00 AM on the bench where he sits daily after jogging, according to ANI. He contacted the police through his security guard. After that, his statement was recorded and an offence registered under the Indian Penal Code for ‘criminal intimidation. For the unversed, during Salman's blackbuck case, he had received threats apparently by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was responsible for the singer Sidhu Moosewala’s death. The singer was shot dead in Mansa village a few days ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Katria Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav