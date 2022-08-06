Salman Khan's Reality Show Bigg Boss 16 To Premiere On October 1: Report

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and always manages to hit the headlines. Now, the show will return for its 16th season and Salman Khan is expected to return as the host as well. According to the latest reports, Bigg Boss might premiere on October 1. However, there is no official announcement regarding the new seasons or its new contestants.

According to a report by TellyChakkar, Bigg Boss 16 will go on air on October 1 and Salman is expected to shoot for the promo in September. Earlier, many media reports claimed that the actor will be the host of the new season and has also demanded a whopping Rs 1000 crore. As per the reports, his earnings for the previous season were roughly Rs 350 crore.

“Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons. This time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike, he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same,” TellyChakkar reported.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation regarding the contestants, but several big names have come up. As per the reports, the makers have approached Arjun Bijlani, Munawar Faruqui, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Aarushi Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmun Dutta, Azma Fallah, Kat Christian, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam. The movie will release on December 30, 2022. He will star in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is also in talks to work on No Entry 2 and Dabang 4. He will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaanm ion which he might reprise his role from the Tiger franchise.