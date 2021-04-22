Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer has been released by the makers. Salman Khan can be seen getting engaged in ferocious fights with Randeep Hooda. Watch

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi uske baad to mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta" Finally! Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer has been released. The action-thriller helmed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. In the film, Salman is essaying the role of an undercover cop who has his own way of tackling serious cases.

The trailer opens up with Randeep showing off his evil sides, while on the other hand, Salman Khan makes an entry in a swag. As the trailer continues, we see Salman aka Radhe, getting engaged in ferocious fights with Randeep and his team. However, what grabbed our attention was Khan's dialogue "Ager aab koi age badha to uski blader ki jagah phefda hoga aur liver ki jagah kidney". Well, yes, this sounds similar to Dabangg's dialogue, but we are sure even this one will get viral in no time.

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's sparkling chemistry. Not just this, the trailer also unveils two songs, Seeti Maar and Zoom Zoom. The trailer ends with Khan wishing his fans Eid Mubarak.

After watching the trailer, one can say that Salman Khan's Radhe is all set to burn the theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani has also shared the trailer and wrote, "Your wait is over! Presenting the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai See you this Eid.."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to hit the theatres on the eve of Eid, that is, May 13. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film have opted for a hybrid release. Yes, you read that right, as we informed you earlier, the film will release on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and also, on DTH operators Tata Sky, Dish, Airtel Digital TV and D2H on the same day.

