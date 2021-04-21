Salman Khan's Radhe will follow the steps of International Studio in releasing the film. Warner Brothers released their films, namely Wonder Woman and Kong vs Godzilla, simultaneously on OTT and theatre.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Coronavirus has forced several states to shut down public places such as parks, cinema halls, gyms, restaurants, public transports, etc. Owing to this, once again, the dark cloud is looming on the theatre release of the films. Several films such as Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Chehre has been postponed. However, it seems Salman Khan is going ahead with the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Radhe will follow the steps of International Studio in releasing the film. Warner Brothers released their films, namely Wonder Woman and Kong vs Godzilla, simultaneously on OTT and theatre. Same way, the makers of Radhe will release the film both in theatre and on pay per view model of Zee Plex. This will give the audience to either enjoy the most anticipated film in the theatre or watched it in the comfort of your home. However, in both the way, people will have to pay to watch the movie.

As per reports, the Radhe will release in theatres in countries like UK, UAE, US and other countries, while in India, it will release in the states where theatres are open. Talking about pay per view model, 40 countries, including India, can avail this opportunity.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Radhe is all set to hit the digital world, such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook tomorrow. Along with the trailer, the makers will also release two of its songs, namely Zoom Zoom and Seeti Maar on the digital platforms. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati, among others. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva while it is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film will hit the theatres on the even on Eid, that is, May 13.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv