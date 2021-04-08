After Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might get postponed if the surge in COVID-19 cases continues. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 cases are far from over every day cases are crossing the 1 lakh mark. This is not just forcing the state governments to take strict actions, but has also compelled the entertainment industry. On seeing the surge in cases, filmmakers and producers of big-budget or highly-anticipated films are planning to cancel the release. Earlier, we saw Sooryavanshi, Chehre and Bunty Babli 2 getting postponed, now, the news is doing rounds that Radhe might also get postponed.

Salman Khan's much-awaited film is scheduled to release on May 13 on the eve of Eid. However, after seeing the alarming condition, the actor during a Facebook live session with Kabir Bedi said if the cases continue to surge then, Radhe will be postponed to next year.

Salman was quoted saying, "We are still trying our best to release 'Radhe' on Eid, but if this lockdown is going to continue then, we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if the cases go down and people take care of themselves and wear the masks, maintain social distancing, don’t break the laws that the government has put on us then, I think this will die off very soon, and if it does then, we will have 'Radhe' in theatres on Eid."

He further went on to say that if citizens don't follow the protocols then, it will be problematic not only for theatre owners but also for daily wage workers. He urged people to be serious about this deadly virus and help the government to kill this virus and lead a healthy life.

Currently, several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi are witnessing partial lockdown and night curfew till April 30. Because of this, malls, shops and theatres will also remain shut, so if the graph of cases doesn't go down then, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will get postponed to next Eid, that is, 2022.

Once again, this COVID-19 has forced the industry to postpone big-budget films. Here's the list of films, which has been pushed ahead due to a surge in coronavirus cases:

Haathi Mere Saathi (March 26)

Puaada (April 2)

Chehre (April 9)

Bunty Aur Babli (April 23)

D Company

