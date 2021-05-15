Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai becomes the second worst film of superstar, Race 3 still tops the list. check out the list below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan treated his fans on the occasion of the holy festival Eid ul Fitr by releasing his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Soon after the film was released, Bhaijaan's fans took to their social media handle to praise the film and called it 'Salman's best film so far'.

However, on IMDb, Radhe becomes the second worst film of superstar, Race 3 still tops the list. As per the latest reports, IMDb has rated 2.0 out of 10, based on almost 48,000 votes, while Race 3 scored 1.9 out of 10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan has earned the highest rating on IMDb by scoring 8.0 out of 10, followed by Sultan with a 7.0 rating.

After Wanted actor witnessed a wave of success, here have a look at the IMDb ratings of his films in the last 11 years:

Dabangg (2010) 6.2

Veer (2010) 4.5

Ready (2011) 4.7

Bodyguard (2011) 4.6

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) 5.5

Dabangg 2 (2012) 4.8

Jai Ho (2014) 5.1

Kick (2014) 5.3

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) 8.0

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) 4.4

Sultan (2016) 7.0

Tubelight (2017) 3.9

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) 5.9

Race 3 (2018) 1.9

Bharat (2019) 4.9

Dabangg 3 (2019) 3.1

Radhe (2021) 2.0

During interaction with the media, Salman said, "We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe. We would lose money on Radhe, and box office collections are going to be almost zero, but we are still going ahead with Radhe."

According to the Box Office India, Radhe witnessed a dip by 40 per cent in the overseas market as compared to Salman's previous Eid release, Bharat released in the year 2019.

In the film, Salman essays the role of an undercovered police officer Radhe who is on a mission to clean Mumbai from the drug menace caused by Randeep Hooda.

