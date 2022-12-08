Salman Khan’s Mother Salma Khan Turns 80, Helen Grooves Iconic Songs At Birthday Bash | See Pics

Salma Khan, mother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and the first wife of veteran screenwriter and producer Salim Khan celebrated her 80th birthday on December 7. The grand celebration was organized in full style and poise where famous Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur was invited to perform, turning heads and making the best of the evening.

The birthday party was celebrated in a highly private affair and was solely attended by family members and a few close friends. The birthday party was organized by the daughters of the Khan family, where Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma together managed to throw the best for their mother.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur was delighted to be a part of Salma Khan's 80th birthday celebrations as she took her gratitude to her Instagram stating, "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest Arpita Khan Sharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen Ji and making her dance to her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake. Thankful for all the love & warmth."

All the guests were dressed in black and veteran actress Helen and the second wife of Salman Khan were also seen grooving to her legendary songs at the event. Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma Khan in 1964. The actors are the parents of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. However, Salim Khan later married legendary actress Helen in 1981, and they later adopted Arpita Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. The actor also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline alongside Katrina Kaif.