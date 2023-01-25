Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser Leaked Online, Features Actor In Action-Packed Sequence

It's a big day for Shah Rukh Khan as well as Pathaan fans. The much-anticipated movie finally released today with fans already calling it a 'blockbuster'. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser also got released during the screening of SRK, Deepika Padukone-starrer movie, but unfortunately, it has been leaked online.

Netizens have taken to the social media sites to share the highly-anticipated teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser has been leaked on social media handles like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The 40-second teaser starts with Salman Khan making a jaw-dropping entry on a bike in a desert. The video then cuts into the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor fighting with some goons in a moving train. There's a small appearance of Salman Khan romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations.

Biggest Megastar of indian Cinema #SalmanKhan is back with a Bang.



Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will star Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead roles, while it will also star Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal role. The film will hit the theatres around Eid 2023. On Monday, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor headed to his social media space and announced that the teaser of his upcoming movie will be released on the big screens. The teaser will be played during the screening of SRK's film Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.

Sharing the announcement, he wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan..."