Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' To Star Just Sul, Abdu Rozik For Cameo?

Just a day ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan completed 34 golden years in the Bollywood industry. On completing above 3 decades in the industry, the actor treated his fans with a piece of good news as he announced his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Now, several media reports have surfaced online, that indicate that two popular faces have been roped for the movie.

As per media reports, famous social media face Just Sul and singer Abdu Rozik have been roped in for Salman's next cameo role.

Meanwhile, Rozik also confirmed the news to entertainment portal Pinkvilla and said that he met the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor at an award function and bonded with him real quick. He further said that this was the way their channel of communication opened, and Salman offered him a film.

“I met Salman Bhai at an award function and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in Bollywood. This is my maiden venture, and I am nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called chota bhaijaan by people I meet,” Rozik was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The singer further expressed his gratitude towards Salman's move and also called him a humble person. On the other hand, the spokesperson of Just Sul also confirmed the same news to Pinkvilla.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Salman dropped a video of himself with a note in it. The note also read that Salman completed his 34 years in the industry, and on the occasion, the actor revealed his complete look from his upcoming film.

“34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now.. my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then, which was now, and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it," the note in the video reads.

It is further being reported that apart from Salman, the movie will also reportedly star Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. Apart from that, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.