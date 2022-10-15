Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' To Release On Eid 2023: Report

SALMAN KHAN will return to the big screen with two films, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor on Saturday announced the new release date of Tiger 3 and the movie will release in theatres on Diwali next year. However, as per the latest reports, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also get a new release date. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

Earlier, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was scheduled to release in December 2022. Meanwhile, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will now release on Eid 2023.

“Before Tiger 3, Salman is all set to be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. This film, too, has been pushed ahead. And it is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be out on April 21, that is, Eid 2023. It’s a complete family entertainer and ideal to be out on such a big festival,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal.

Earlier, Salman shared his first look from the film in an intriguing teaser. He can be sporting long hair and a bearded look for the film.

He unveiled the new poster of Tiger 3 and announced the new release date as well. Sharing the new poster and release date, Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf".

Tiger 3 will now release on Diwali next year. Moreover, the movie will release in Tamil and Telugu as well.

Tiger 3 will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.