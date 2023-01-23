Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser To Screen With Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Monday, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor headed to his social media space and announced that the teaser of his upcoming movie will be released on the big screens. The teaser will be played during the screening of SRK's film Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.

The Dabangg actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a fresh poster of himself. The picture saw his all-new look from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan..." It appears that January 25 will be a big day for followers of Salman Khan as well as Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans as well as celebs reacted to Salman's announcement in bulk, as evident from the comments section. "Bhaijaan," wrote Siddharth Nigam, while Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant Abdu Rozik also commented, "All the best Bhaijaan," international influencer Kili Paul wrote, "Can't wait." Rakhi Sawant took to the comments section and commented, "Congratulations bhai super hit bhai."

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Ragha Juyal in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, SRK, and John Abraham in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.