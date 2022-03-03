New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the Salman Khan fans be ready as the superstar's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will now hit cinemas early. Makers of the film on Thursday announced a new release date for Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The much-anticipated project, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on Eid 2023, will now release on December 30, 2022.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

"SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA FILM TO ARRIVE EARLY, ON 30 DEC 2022... #SajidNadiadwala's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on 30 Dec 2022... Directed by #FarhadSamji," he tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

The official Instagram handle of Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company also announced the new release date of the Salman starrer and wrote, “Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @beingsalmankhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhadsamji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022. @wardakhannadiadwala (sic).”

The shoot for the movie reportedly commenced in the month of February 2022. Earlier, the shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali got delayed due to the pandemic. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by September 2022 this year following which it moves on to the post-production stage.

The movie is a family comedy with stars like Salman, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde also, 3 more actors are expected to come on board to play Salman's brothers in the film.

Talking about Salman Khan, apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, he also has Tiger 3 in his films lineup. The actor is also in talks for multiple other films including No Entry 2, Black Tiger, and Dabangg 4. Salman will also be seen playing cameo roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Posted By: Ashita Singh