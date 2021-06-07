Harshaali Malhotra took to her official social media handle to share the Instagram video where she can be seen grooving on a song of Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's co-star from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra has now grown up and how. Yes, Munni aka Harshaali who was seen as a cute kid in bhai's 2015 hit film is now a teenager and recently rang her 13th birthday. Surprised? Well, how time flies!

The actress who is quite active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with her pics, videos and boomerangs recently uploaded a dance video. Yes, in the video Harshaali Malhotra is seen wearing a clover blue anarkali and shaking a leg on Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor's song 'Thade Rahiyo'. She captioned her video with a lot of hashtags saying, #harshaalians... #harshaaliholics #reelskarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instareels #dance #fun #masti #enjoy"

Wow! isn't she looking pretty?

As soon as she shared the video, a lot of her fans and followers started showering their wishes on the actress. One user wrote, "Ur so beautiful", while another one said, "Munni toh dance b kr leti hai." Meanwhile, many posted heart and fire emojis on her performance.

Harshaali made her debut in films with Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released in the year 2015 where she was just 8 years old. In the movie, the actress played the role of a mute Pakistani girl Shahida aka Munni who accidentally gets separated with her mother and gets lost in India.

Later the film revolves around how Salman Khan's character Pawan helps her reach her home. Bajrangi Bhaijaan also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead as Rasika.

Talking about her off-screen experience with Salman Khan, Harshaali had told PTI, "Salman uncle used to play table tennis with me in Karjat." Meanwhile, about Kareena she said, "Kareena aunty was busy with shoot so did not get time to play games with her."

