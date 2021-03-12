While talking about her traumatizing experience in an interview, ﻿she told that she was molested at the age of 5, 9 and 14 years. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pakistani actress and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali, who featured in Bollywood films of 90s, has made a shocking claim. She has talked about being raped and molested as a child. Yes, the actor-turned social activist is now working with an NGO 'No More Tears' where she rescues rape victims. While talking about her traumatizing experience in an interview with Peeping Moon, she told that she was molested at the age of 5, 9 and 14 years.

Somy even opened up about getting raped, saying "The first time I was sexually abused in Pakistan, I was 5 years old. There were 3 incidents in the servant’s quarters. I told my mum and dad, actions were taken. But what my parents told me is that, “Beta yeh kisiko batana nahi.” In my head, I lived with that for years. I thought, "Did I do something wrong? Why was I told by my parents?" Pakistan and Indian cultures are very image-based. They were protecting me but I didn’t understand it. Again there was an incident at 9, then again at 14".

She further added, "Three years ago, I started speaking out. Even though I was running this non-profit organisation for 14 years, I found myself hypocritic for not being able to speak up."

While talking to Bombay Times earlier, Somy spoke about how she landed in Bollywood. She said, “You know, it all happened in such a bizarre manner. I got my portfolio done by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha, who asked me to go to certain production houses." On quitting films she was qoted saying, "I was every director’s nightmare and refused to go for rehearsals. I was different from others. I was too Americanised and too much of a tomboy. I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal