Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Demands Public Apology From Him, Says 'Shame On You'

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has posted several times on social media, asserting that he perpetrated physical, sexual, and verbal abuse against her. The former actor expressed that she has never glorified Salman and it took her two decades to reveal the truth due to her trauma.

On Saturday, Somy uploaded a video on Instagram, in which she claimed Salman was behind the removal of her show, Flight or Fight from airing on Discovery+ in India. She spoke of her history of sexual assault, which she had previously discussed in the press.

She pointed out that survivors of abuse may take some time before they are willing to talk openly about their experiences. She emphasised that simply because Salman is kind to some people, doesn't mean he is not capable of wrong-doing, and that every person has a dark side.

She said, "I want Salman Khan to confess what he put me through, from the verbal, sexual and physical abuse and I want a public apology which an egomaniac and a narcissistic individual will probably never do. And I want him to unban my show and I want India to be able to watch what No More Tears does, what I have given my 15 years of blood and sweat in working and saving over 40,000 men and women.

"I want Mr Khan to look at himself in the mirror and ask himself this question: How can you say that you have never hit me or abused me? How can you live with yourself, knowing that I've done these things and blatantly denied them and then have the audacity to ban my show? Shame on you. I hope that you find the grace in yourself to apologise publicly and to confess what you have done."

In a different post, Somy claimed that everyone in the 90s was aware of Salman's mistreatment of her. "People have mocked me for praising him for years and now lashing out at him; well, years ago he did not ban my show and I have to say this again and again, everyone in the 90s knew he was abusing me, she wrote.

Somy Ali and Salman reportedly had a romantic relationship from 1991 to 1999. Somy and Salman had worked together on a movie that never officially released. During her short stint in Bollywood, Somy has starred in Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan and Anth with Suniel Shetty.