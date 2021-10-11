New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the Maharashtra government allowed the cinema halls to reopen, movie-buffs witnessed a slew of movie release dates. From Sooryavanshi to Laal Singh Chaddha, filmmakers have booked the dates up till February. However, this has not pressurised Salman Khan to release his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, rather he is planning to postpone the film to later dates this year. The film was scheduled to release on the eve of Diwali 2021.

As per reports, after seeing the rushes of the film, Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman felt the need to add more scenes to the action entertainer and shot it between October 4 and 6. So to add the sequences in the film, the editing and post-production might take some time, pushing the release further. Makers are now eyeing to release Salman and Aayush Sharma starrer around November 26, which will clash with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.

Interestingly, both Salman and John in their respective film will be essaying a role of a no-nonsense cop. Both are action entertainers and will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Dabangg actor will be seen clashing with Aayush, who will be essaying the role of antagonist in the film.

Talking about Antim, it is a Hindi remake of a Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film is about a cop who is chasing a village youth-turned-gangster.

Praising Aayush for his dedication, filmmaker Mahesh told IANS, " "One thing I loved the most is, he was possessed, for him 'Antim' was do or die. He was so dedicated to the character, he became 'Rahuliya'. During the shoot of the song, one day I had to go early and only a few minor action sequences were left, so I went home. The next day, first thing in the morning I got to know, in the action scene, he accidentally hit a camera during a close-up shot, which broke his fingers. Since we had a lot of scenes and shots pending, I was slightly worried, but I was amazed, with that broken hand he finished the shoot. He must have been in terrible pain but somehow he managed."

