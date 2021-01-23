Salman Khan dancing with Ayat video has so far managed to garner 238,162 views at the time of writing this article, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan shared a cute video on the photo-sharing platform, that is definitely going to make your weekend even more delightful. In the video, the Kick actor is seen dancing with his one-year-old niece on the sets of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The video has all the aesthetic in it as it is shot in a hilly location.

In the video, Salman is sporting a turban as he dances with little Ayat in his arms. The video has the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from his film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Arpita shared the video with the caption that read, "Unconditional Love @beingsalmankhan."

The video has so far managed to garner 238,162 views at the time of writing this article. Though Arpita restricted the comments section of the post.

Salman and his niece Ayat share the birthday on the same date. On the actor's 55th birthday in December, Aayush Sharma shared an adorable picture of Ayat with her Sallu Mamu.

In one of his previous posts, Salman Khan had shared a video of himself playing with little Ayat, and we just can't take our eyes away from it.

Salman's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is going to mark the first onscreen collaboration of Aayush and Salman. In the film, Salman is going to play the role of a police officer, whereas, Aayush will be seen menacing the role of a gangster. Recently, the first look of the film was unveiled, which showed the two actors at war in an epic face-off. It is reported that Aayush has gained over 15kgs for the role.

On the other hand, Salman also gave another surprise to his fans as he shared that his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will release in theatres on Eid this year.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma