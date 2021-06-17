Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Bhaijaan's first poster to release on the eve of Bakri Eid, that is, July 21, 2021. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan has several movies in his kitty that are scheduled to release next year, and among all is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film helmed by Farhad Samji stars Pooja Hegde opposite Radhe actor while Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will essay the role of Salman's brothers.

Earlier, we informed you that the film's title has been renamed 'Bhaijaan' tentatively, however, no confirmation was made regarding the same. Now, new reports are doing rounds that the makers, including Salman Khan, are planning to launch the first poster of the movie on the eve of Bakri Eid, that is, July 21, 2021. This launch will also confirm the title of the film.

Not just this, as per a report in the Times of India, Salman Khan's Bhaijaan is scheduled to release next year on the occasion of Diwali.

The preparations for the same are in full swing, it is said that for the film, Salman Khan will be sporting a clean-shaven look with a white kurta and jeans. The designer Ashley Rebello has started to work on the actor's look while the film will go on the floors as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets better.

Talking about the film, the action-comedy celebrates the brotherhood and seems to be the remake of a hit Tamil film. In the film, Salman will be essaying the role of the eldest brother among four, who refuses to get married as he believed that will bring disharmony and problems in the family. To get him married, his other three brothers will find a suitable match for their beloved Bhaijaan, which will turn out to be Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will also be shooting for Tiger's third instalment, Kick 2 and Antim: The Final Truth.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv